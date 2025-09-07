Buildkite Block Step Example

This repository is an example Buildkite pipeline that demonstrates how to use a Block Step to pause a build and prompt for manual input.

See the full Getting Started Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to get this running, or try it yourself:

The build is paused at the first block step, prompting for release details

The release form with fields for name, changelog, and release type

The pipeline resumes after the first block step, with the notify step next in the build

The notify input dialog prompting for which team should be notified

The pipeline completes, and the release script logs all submitted input values

How it works

This example:

Uses a Block Step with custom input fields.

Includes a release.sh script that reads values entered during the block step.

Dynamically generates prompt fields using generate-notify-pipeline.sh .

License

See LICENSE (MIT)