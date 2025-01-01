Github Actions vs Jenkins

name: Go on: [push] jobs: build: runs-on: ubuntu-latest strategy: matrix: go-version: [ '1.19', '1.20', '1.21.x' ] steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v4 - name: Setup Go ${{ matrix.go-version }} uses: actions/setup-go@v5 with: go-version: ${{ matrix.go-version }} # You can test your matrix by printing the current Go version - name: Display Go version run: go version