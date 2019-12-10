  1. Resources
Blocked builds now considered "Fixed"

Buildkite can send notifications to your favourite Slack channel when your builds have finished. These notifications can be filtered in a few different ways, including to only "failed" and "fixed" builds. Historically, "fixed" meant there was a previous build on the same branch which failed and the new build has passed. Now "fixed" is also sent when a new build becomes blocked.

We've tried to make this change carefully so that existing notifications are mostly unaffected, apart from "fixed" notifications appearing when builds become blocked. If this interrupts your workflow, please reach out via support@buildkite.com.

