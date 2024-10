You can now more easily embed colored terminal output in annotations. 🌈

Wrap any ANSI formatted console output in a Markdown block with either the term or terminal syntax:

1 2 3 ```term Fancy \x1b[91mc\x1b[33mo\x1b[93ml\x1b[92mo\x1b[94mr\x1b[95ms\x1b[0m here ```

The ANSI formatting is then rendered for you in the annotation:

You can read more about the formatting supported in annotations in the CLI docs.