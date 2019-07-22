  1. Resources
Artifacts glob_path and original_path fields are deprecated

The Artifacts API will no longer return the glob_path and original_path fields from 1st September 2019.

When uploading artifacts the Buildkite Agent currently submits information about the glob pattern used to match the artifacts, and where on the filesystem each artifact was stored. We will remove the glob_path and original_path fields from artifacts to reduce the amount of your data we store.

Diff showing the fields removed from a "Get Artifact" JSON response

The only place exposing these fields is in the REST API when listing artifacts or retrieving an individual artifact with the Artifacts API. They are not used again by the Buildkite Agent once the artifact is uploaded.

If you rely on this data, please reach out via support@buildkite.com.

