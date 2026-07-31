Buildkite MCP Server is ready for stateless MCP

The Model Context Protocol has gone stateless—and Buildkite is ready. The Buildkite MCP Server is now compliant with the MCP 2026-07-28 specification across both the open-source server and the Remote MCP Server.

The headline change transforms MCP from a bidirectional, stateful protocol into a stateless request-response protocol. This was one of the most highly requested improvements from MCP developers, unlocking better reliability and simpler horizontal scaling for servers. Protocol-level sessions and the initialization handshake are gone; instead, every request carries its protocol version and client capabilities, allowing any server instance to handle it without session affinity.

The Buildkite MCP Server also supports the new server/discover method for capability and version discovery, standardized HTTP headers for routing requests by method and tool name, and cache metadata on list responses. It no longer advertises the deprecated MCP Logging capability.

Existing clients remain supported through protocol version negotiation, while clients that support MCP 2026-07-28 can use the new protocol automatically.