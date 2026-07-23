  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Buildkite MCP Server adds skill guides and more efficient log search

Buildkite MCP Server adds skill guides and more efficient log search

The Buildkite MCP Server can now discover and load on-demand usage guides, and log searching is more efficient and reliable.

Discoverable skill guides for agents

Agents can now discover and load usage guides on demand, instead of relying solely on tool descriptions or the server's static instructions. Guides can be searched by keyword and loaded in full when needed, making it easier for an agent to find the right guidance for the task at hand. The first available guide covers debugging build failures, previously available only as a passive resource, and now discoverable and loadable directly by an agent.

Searching build logs is now more token-efficient, cutting response size by roughly 40% in testing by trimming repeated, redundant data from each result. We've also fixed a few edge cases so log searches behave more predictably, including where a search starts from and how row numbers are reported.

These improvements apply to both the open-source MCP server and the Remote MCP server.

Mark

Atom feed

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started for free.

Get started free
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Public pipelines
  3. Test Engine
  4. Package Registries
  5. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  6. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Example pipelines
  5. Plugins
  6. Webinars
  7. Case studies
  8. Events
  9. Migration Services
  10. CI/CD perspectives

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Security
  5. Brand assets
  6. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for MLOps
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement
  6. Supplier Code of Conduct
  7. Modern Slavery Statement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2026