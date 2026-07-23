Buildkite MCP Server adds skill guides and more efficient log search

The Buildkite MCP Server can now discover and load on-demand usage guides, and log searching is more efficient and reliable.

Discoverable skill guides for agents

Agents can now discover and load usage guides on demand, instead of relying solely on tool descriptions or the server's static instructions. Guides can be searched by keyword and loaded in full when needed, making it easier for an agent to find the right guidance for the task at hand. The first available guide covers debugging build failures, previously available only as a passive resource, and now discoverable and loadable directly by an agent.

More efficient, reliable log search

Searching build logs is now more token-efficient, cutting response size by roughly 40% in testing by trimming repeated, redundant data from each result. We've also fixed a few edge cases so log searches behave more predictably, including where a search starts from and how row numbers are reported.

These improvements apply to both the open-source MCP server and the Remote MCP server.