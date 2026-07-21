Buildkite MCP Server trims job list payloads and adds annotation summaries
The Buildkite MCP Server now returns leaner job data by default and surfaces build annotations without extra round trips.
Smaller, more targeted job listings
list_jobs now returns compact, actionable summaries by default, reducing token usage while keeping job IDs and failure diagnostics. Use
detail_level: "detailed" for execution metadata, or
detail_level: "full" for the previous, more verbose response. Summaries also include soft-failure, signal, step, and retry context when available.
list_jobs also gains
step_key and
group_key filters, so agents can fetch every job for a parallel step, or every job in a group, without paging through a build's full job list.
Annotation summaries on builds
get_build now includes lightweight annotation summaries, each with its ID, context, style, scope, associated job, and priority, without the potentially large annotation body. Up to 100 summaries are returned, with
annotations_truncated set when there are more. Use
list_annotations to fetch full annotation bodies or continue exploring.
These improvements apply to both the open-source MCP server and the Remote MCP server.
Mark
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