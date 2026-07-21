Buildkite MCP Server trims job list payloads and adds annotation summaries

The Buildkite MCP Server now returns leaner job data by default and surfaces build annotations without extra round trips.

Smaller, more targeted job listings

list_jobs now returns compact, actionable summaries by default, reducing token usage while keeping job IDs and failure diagnostics. Use detail_level: "detailed" for execution metadata, or detail_level: "full" for the previous, more verbose response. Summaries also include soft-failure, signal, step, and retry context when available.

list_jobs also gains step_key and group_key filters, so agents can fetch every job for a parallel step, or every job in a group, without paging through a build's full job list.

Annotation summaries on builds

get_build now includes lightweight annotation summaries, each with its ID, context, style, scope, associated job, and priority, without the potentially large annotation body. Up to 100 summaries are returned, with annotations_truncated set when there are more. Use list_annotations to fetch full annotation bodies or continue exploring.

These improvements apply to both the open-source MCP server and the Remote MCP server.