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Test Engine mutable tags

Test execution results uploaded to Test Engine are immutable, and so cannot be updated after initial upload. To allow metadata to be attached to execution records after upload we have introduced mutable tags.

Additional tags can be attached to executions in bulk via the execution tags API endpoint. Mutable tags must use the reserved mut. prefix, and can be used in filters in the same way as immutable tags.

Filtering by mutable tags

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