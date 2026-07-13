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View previous job attempts in the build list

Retried jobs now show their previous attempts directly in the build list. Click the job, or expand it with the chevron, to inspect earlier attempts without leaving the page.

We've heard from customers that it should be easier to see when jobs have been retried and quickly inspect what happened across attempts. This update makes it faster to compare retries, understand what changed, and debug flaky or failed jobs.

Previous job attempts expanded in the build list

If you're not interested in previous job attempts, you can hide them by toggling off the Show past retry attempts display option.

Show past retry attempts display option

Available now on the new Build page. If you haven't tried it yet, you can opt in from the Build page. Send feedback to support@buildkite.com.

Chris

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