Read-only API tokens no longer expose pipeline webhook URLs
Read-only API access tokens no longer return a pipeline's
webhook_url in REST and GraphQL responses.
Previously, a
read_only token created by someone with pipeline write access could still retrieve the
webhook_url. Because that URL can be used to trigger builds, a token intended to be read-only could effectively grant write access.
Buildkite now checks both the token's scope and its creator's permissions, applying whichever is more restrictive.
This is a breaking change if you rely on reading a pipeline's
webhook_url using a read-only token. Update that automation to use a token with pipeline write scope instead.
For more on token scopes, see the managing API tokens documentation.
Jonathan
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