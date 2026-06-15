REST API job endpoints for large builds
You can now fetch jobs separately from builds in the REST API, making large matrix or high-parallelism builds easier to query.
List builds without embedded jobs:
GET /v2/organizations/:org/pipelines/:pipeline/builds?exclude_jobs=true
Then fetch only the jobs you need:
# List jobs for one build, with filtering and pagination
GET /v2/organizations/:org/pipelines/:pipeline/builds/:build/jobs?state[]=failed&include_retried_jobs=false&per_page=100
# Fetch one job from a build
GET /v2/organizations/:org/pipelines/:pipeline/builds/:build/jobs/:uuid
# Fetch one job directly by UUID
GET /v2/organizations/:org/jobs/:uuid
Use
exclude_jobs=true by default when listing builds unless you need embedded jobs, then use the jobs endpoints for targeted access.
See the REST API jobs documentation for endpoint details and examples.
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