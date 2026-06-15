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REST API job endpoints for large builds

You can now fetch jobs separately from builds in the REST API, making large matrix or high-parallelism builds easier to query.

List builds without embedded jobs:

GET /v2/organizations/:org/pipelines/:pipeline/builds?exclude_jobs=true

Then fetch only the jobs you need:

# List jobs for one build, with filtering and pagination
GET /v2/organizations/:org/pipelines/:pipeline/builds/:build/jobs?state[]=failed&include_retried_jobs=false&per_page=100

# Fetch one job from a build
GET /v2/organizations/:org/pipelines/:pipeline/builds/:build/jobs/:uuid

# Fetch one job directly by UUID
GET /v2/organizations/:org/jobs/:uuid

Use exclude_jobs=true by default when listing builds unless you need embedded jobs, then use the jobs endpoints for targeted access.

See the REST API jobs documentation for endpoint details and examples.

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