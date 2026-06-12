Remote MCP Server API access token support is now available (Preview)

A preview of Buildkite API access token authentication for the Buildkite Remote MCP Server is now available through a dedicated endpoint: https://mcp.buildkite.com/direct.

Use this endpoint for headless or background agents that already have a Buildkite API access token and do not need the interactive OAuth flow. This helps avoid contention around shared OAuth tokens when multiple background agents are running at once.

Pass the token using the standard Authorization: Bearer header. Buildkite enforces the token's scopes on each API request, so use a token with the minimum access your agent needs.

The existing OAuth endpoint at https://mcp.buildkite.com/mcp is unchanged and remains the default for interactive MCP clients. The /direct endpoint supports the same toolset and readonly routing options, including /direct/readonly and /direct/x/{toolset}/readonly .

This feature is currently in preview. If you run into issues or have feedback, please reach out to support@buildkite.com.