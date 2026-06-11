Buildkite MCP Server adds cluster, build, and schedule management tools

The Buildkite MCP Server can now do more than read from Buildkite. It can take action across clusters, builds, jobs, and pipeline schedules.

New cluster and queue management tools let agents list, inspect, create, and update Buildkite clusters and cluster queues, and pause or resume queue dispatch. These are gated behind the read_clusters and write_clusters toolsets.

Agents can now cancel a running build, rebuild a completed one, retry a specific failed job, and read a job's environment variables with get_job_env . These write operations are gated behind the write_builds toolset.

Pipeline schedule tools now support listing, inspecting, creating, and updating schedules, so agents can manage scheduled builds directly from your MCP client.

The new list_agents and get_agent tools show which Buildkite agents are connected and their current state.

The server also ships with built-in instructions for MCP clients, helping agents use the tools more reliably.

get_artifact now uses structured identifiers instead of a URL. It takes org_slug , pipeline_slug , build_number , job_id , and artifact_id , which map directly onto the output of list_artifacts_for_build and list_artifacts_for_job , so the tools chain together without needing to parse a URL.

These improvements apply to both the open-source MCP server and the Remote MCP server.