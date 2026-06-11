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Buildkite GraphQL API updates

The metaData field on builds and jobs now supports up to 1 MB of total data, up from the previous 64 KB limit. If you've been hitting size constraints when attaching metadata to builds, this gives you significantly more room.

Job annotations are now accessible through the GraphQL API. You can query annotations for any job, including the body content, context label, and annotation style, without needing to use the REST API or parse build pages.

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