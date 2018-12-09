The Buildkite pipeline schema is now available in the JSON Schema Store and on GitHub, allowing you to autocomplete and validate your pipeline YAML files as you write them 📝✨

Any editor extension that supports RedHat YAML Language Server will automatically pick up support, including:

vscode-yaml for VS Code

ide-yaml for Atom

coc-yaml for vim and neovim

Eclipse Che

If you’ve built your own dynamic pipeline tools or plugins you can use the full JSON schema in your tests, or to validate your pipelines before uploading them to Buildkite.