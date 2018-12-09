  1. Resources
  3. Changelog
  5. Autocomplete for your pipeline.yml files

Autocomplete for your pipeline.yml files

The Buildkite pipeline schema is now available in the JSON Schema Store and on GitHub, allowing you to autocomplete and validate your pipeline YAML files as you write them 📝✨

Video showing autocompletion of a Buildkite pipeline file

Any editor extension that supports RedHat YAML Language Server will automatically pick up support, including:

If you’ve built your own dynamic pipeline tools or plugins you can use the full JSON schema in your tests, or to validate your pipelines before uploading them to Buildkite.

