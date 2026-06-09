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  5. Upload test results directly with bktec and the Upload API

Upload test results directly with bktec and the Upload API

You can now upload test results directly to Test Engine, either through bktec v2.7.0's new upload option, or by pushing raw output yourself via the Upload API. Test collectors are still supported, but they're no longer a hard dependency.

bktec v2.7.0 - direct result uploads

bktec v2.7.0 adds a new BUILDKITE_TEST_ENGINE_UPLOAD_RESULTS option and --upload-results flag to upload your test runner's raw output straight to the Upload API. You can also tag uploads with key/value pairs to filter and group results in Test Engine.

See the bktec README for details.

Upload API - native output support

The Upload API now accepts native JSON output from RSpec, Cucumber, Jest, and Playwright directly, without any format conversion.

  • RSpec (rspec-json)
  • Cucumber (cucumber-json)
  • Jest (jest-json)
  • Playwright (playwright-json)

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