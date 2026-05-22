OIDC authentication in bktec
As of version 2.6.0, the Buildkite Test Engine Client (
bktec) supports generating short lived OIDC tokens for authentication with Test Engine.
bktec has previously required two authentication environment variables to set on builds,
BUILDKITE_TEST_ENGINE_API_ACCESS_TOKEN and
BUILDKITE_ANALYTICS_TOKEN.
Both of these are now optional.
bktec will generate an OIDC token if either is missing.
What's new
- If the previously mandatory environment variable
BUILDKITE_TEST_ENGINE_API_ACCESS_TOKENis not set ,
bktecwill generate an OIDC token to communicate with the test splitting API.
- If the environment variable
BUILDKITE_ANALYTICS_TOKENis not set,
bktecwill generate an OIDC token and set
BUILDKITE_ANALYTICS_TOKENwith it's value when invoking the test runner. Test collectors use this environment variable by default to authenticate test result uploads.
- Token lifetime is 2 hours by default, and can be controlled with the
--oidc-lifetimeflag.
- OIDC token generation can be disabled with the
--no-oidcflag.
An OIDC policy must be set on any suite using OIDC authentication, specifying which pipelines are permitted access to the suite.
You can read more on authentication environment variables in the
bktec documentation.
Malcolm
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