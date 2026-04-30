Official Buildkite skills for AI coding agents
Buildkite skills are now available for Claude Code, Cursor, and other AI coding agents. Skills are short, agent-readable guides that teach an agent how to use Buildkite: pipeline conventions, the shape of our APIs, and the patterns we recommend for things like dynamic pipelines, OIDC federation, and CI migrations.
Install them with one command:
npx skills add buildkite/skills
Skills sit alongside the docs rather than replacing them. Where docs explain what a Buildkite feature does, a skill teaches an agent how to use it well: recommended patterns, common mistakes, and the judgement calls an experienced user makes.
What's in the repo today
- buildkite-pipelines: designing a pipeline, tuning caching, debugging builds, generating dynamic steps, and running matrix builds
- buildkite-agent-runtime: annotating builds, uploading and fetching artifacts, passing data between steps, uploading dynamic steps from inside a job, and federating with cloud providers via OIDC
- buildkite-cli: triggering and inspecting builds from your terminal, managing pipelines and secrets locally, and scripting against Buildkite
- buildkite-api: automating Buildkite from your own systems, building integrations, querying build data at scale, and reacting to events with webhooks
- buildkite-migration: planning a move to Buildkite from GitHub Actions, Jenkins, CircleCI, Bitbucket Pipelines, or GitLab CI, and converting existing pipeline YAML
- buildkite-preflight: validating local pipeline changes against real CI before you push
Contributing
The repo welcomes contributions: patterns from your own pipelines, gotchas you've hit in production, and corrections to anything wrong or out of date. See github.com/buildkite/skills for installation instructions for individual agents and contribution guidelines.
Product
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