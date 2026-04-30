Buildkite skills are now available for Claude Code, Cursor, and other AI coding agents. Skills are short, agent-readable guides that teach an agent how to use Buildkite: pipeline conventions, the shape of our APIs, and the patterns we recommend for things like dynamic pipelines, OIDC federation, and CI migrations.

Install them with one command:

npx skills add buildkite/skills

Skills sit alongside the docs rather than replacing them. Where docs explain what a Buildkite feature does, a skill teaches an agent how to use it well: recommended patterns, common mistakes, and the judgement calls an experienced user makes.

What's in the repo today

buildkite-pipelines : designing a pipeline, tuning caching, debugging builds, generating dynamic steps, and running matrix builds

: designing a pipeline, tuning caching, debugging builds, generating dynamic steps, and running matrix builds buildkite-agent-runtime : annotating builds, uploading and fetching artifacts, passing data between steps, uploading dynamic steps from inside a job, and federating with cloud providers via OIDC

: annotating builds, uploading and fetching artifacts, passing data between steps, uploading dynamic steps from inside a job, and federating with cloud providers via OIDC buildkite-cli : triggering and inspecting builds from your terminal, managing pipelines and secrets locally, and scripting against Buildkite

: triggering and inspecting builds from your terminal, managing pipelines and secrets locally, and scripting against Buildkite buildkite-api : automating Buildkite from your own systems, building integrations, querying build data at scale, and reacting to events with webhooks

: automating Buildkite from your own systems, building integrations, querying build data at scale, and reacting to events with webhooks buildkite-migration : planning a move to Buildkite from GitHub Actions, Jenkins, CircleCI, Bitbucket Pipelines, or GitLab CI, and converting existing pipeline YAML

: planning a move to Buildkite from GitHub Actions, Jenkins, CircleCI, Bitbucket Pipelines, or GitLab CI, and converting existing pipeline YAML buildkite-preflight: validating local pipeline changes against real CI before you push

Contributing

The repo welcomes contributions: patterns from your own pipelines, gotchas you've hit in production, and corrections to anything wrong or out of date. See github.com/buildkite/skills for installation instructions for individual agents and contribution guidelines.