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  5. Search queues within a cluster

Search queues within a cluster

You can now search for queues by name on the cluster queues page, making it much faster to find a specific queue when your cluster contains hundreds of them.

  • Find queues quickly: Type any part of a queue name to filter the list instantly, with case-insensitive substring matching so you don't need to remember the full name or exact prefix.
  • Fast, in-page updates: Results update in place as you search, without full-page reloads, and pagination continues to work across filtered results.
  • Scales to large clusters: Built for customers consolidating many queues into a single cluster as part of a cluster migration, where scanning a paginated list is no longer practical.

Chris

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