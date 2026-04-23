Search queues within a cluster

You can now search for queues by name on the cluster queues page, making it much faster to find a specific queue when your cluster contains hundreds of them.

Find queues quickly: Type any part of a queue name to filter the list instantly, with case-insensitive substring matching so you don't need to remember the full name or exact prefix.

Type any part of a queue name to filter the list instantly, with case-insensitive substring matching so you don't need to remember the full name or exact prefix. Fast, in-page updates: Results update in place as you search, without full-page reloads, and pagination continues to work across filtered results.

Results update in place as you search, without full-page reloads, and pagination continues to work across filtered results. Scales to large clusters: Built for customers consolidating many queues into a single cluster as part of a cluster migration, where scanning a paginated list is no longer practical.