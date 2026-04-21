Sort clusters and switch between card and list views

If you manage a lot of clusters, you can now sort the Clusters page alphabetically and switch between the existing card layout and a new list view, making it much easier to find the right cluster without scanning a creation-ordered list.

Sort by created date or name: Use the new sort controls to keep the default created-date ordering or switch to an alphabetical view when you need to find a cluster quickly.

Use the new sort controls to keep the default created-date ordering or switch to an alphabetical view when you need to find a cluster quickly. Switch between card and list views: Toggle between the familiar card layout and a new table view depending on how you prefer to scan cluster information.