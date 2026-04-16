Retry all failed jobs via API

You can now retry all failed jobs in a build with a single API call, matching the behavior of the "Retry Failed Jobs" button in the UI.

REST: POST /organizations/{org}/pipelines/{pipeline}/builds/{number}/retry_failed_jobs GraphQL: buildRetryFailedJobs mutation

Both return the count of jobs queued for retry.

An optional filter parameter states lets you choose which job states to retry, so you can target exactly the failures that matter:

failed : Jobs that ran and exited with a non-zero status

: Jobs that ran and exited with a non-zero status soft_failed : Jobs that failed but were marked with soft_fail — the build continues regardless

: Jobs that failed but were marked with — the build continues regardless expired : Jobs that weren't accepted by an agent before the timeoug

: Jobs that weren't accepted by an agent before the timeoug canceled : Jobs that were manually or programmatically canceled before completing

By default, all failed states are retried. Pass a filter to narrow it — for example, retry only failed jobs without re-queuing dozens of soft failures that would just add pressure to your queue.

Detail available in the GraphQL or REST docs.