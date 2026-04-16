  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Read-only mode for GraphQL API tokens

Read-only mode for GraphQL API tokens

User API access tokens now have an explicit GraphQL access mode. You can create tokens that can run GraphQL queries but not mutations.

When creating or editing a user API access token, the GraphQL permission offers three options:

  • Disabled: No GraphQL API access
  • Read-only: Can run queries, but mutations are rejected
  • Full access: Can run both queries and mutations

GraphQL access mode options for API tokens

Key details

  • Existing tokens are unaffected: All previously created GraphQL-enabled tokens continue to work with full access.
  • Mutation guard: Read-only tokens are blocked before any mutation code runs, so there is no risk of partial side effects.
  • Audit visibility: The selected GraphQL access mode is displayed in the token summary and the organization API access audit view.

For more information, see the API access tokens documentation.

Lachlan

Atom feed

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started for free.

Get started free
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Public pipelines
  3. Test Engine
  4. Package Registries
  5. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  6. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Example pipelines
  5. Plugins
  6. Webinars
  7. Case studies
  8. Events
  9. Migration Services
  10. CI/CD perspectives

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Security
  5. Brand assets
  6. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for MLOps
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement
  6. Supplier Code of Conduct
  7. Modern Slavery Statement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2026