Some of you may not know this, but Buildkite actually used to be called Buildbox! We changed our name back in December 2014.
From today,
BUILDBOX_* environment variables won't be generated for new jobs.
We've confirmed there are no agents running this version connected to Buildkite, however we can't tell if you're referencing any
BUILDBOX_* environment variables in your build scripts. If you are, please update them to use their
BUILDKITE_* equivalent.
You can see our environment variable documentation for a full list of current job environment variables.
