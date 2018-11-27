Some of you may not know this, but Buildkite actually used to be called Buildbox! We changed our name back in December 2014.

From today, BUILDBOX_* environment variables won't be generated for new jobs.

We've confirmed there are no agents running this version connected to Buildkite, however we can't tell if you're referencing any BUILDBOX_* environment variables in your build scripts. If you are, please update them to use their BUILDKITE_* equivalent.

You can see our environment variable documentation for a full list of current job environment variables.