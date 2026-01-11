  1. Resources
Suite summary view customization

Teams can now customize their suite summary view to better track the trends that matter most. Save default filters and show or hide metric charts to tailor the view to the suite insights you care about.

Suite summary customization

This makes it easier for your team to:

  • Focus on the most relevant suite trends
  • Reduce visual noise by hiding unused metrics
  • Keep a consistent, shared view across your team

