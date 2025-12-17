Elastic CI Stack for GCP now available (Preview)

We're excited to announce that our Terraform module for the Elastic CI Stack for GCP is now in Preview! The included Terraform modules will enable you to deploy and manage autoscaling Buildkite agent clusters in GCP with ease.

This Terraform project supports the following basic features:

Autoscaling based on agent utilization metrics

Support for both Linux agents on both x86-64 and ARM64 architectures

Built-in secrets management via GCP Secrets Manager

The module is currently in preview. If you encounter any issues or have feedback, please raise an issue on GitHub or reach out to support@buildkite.com.

Check out GCP Elastic CI Stack in our docs, the module's GitHub repository, and our example configurations to get started.