Hosted Agent Outbound IP Address Ranges Updating January 1, 2026

The outbound IP address ranges used by Hosted Agents are being updated. The updated ranges are now visible in your Cluster's Networking page, but will not take effect until January 1, 2026. The new, larger ranges provide additional IP address space to support increasing workloads.

If you maintain IP allowlists or firewall rules, please review and update them before January 1 to ensure uninterrupted access.

Have questions or need help? Reach out to us at support@buildkite.com