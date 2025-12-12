  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Hosted Agent Outbound IP Address Ranges Updating January 1, 2026

Hosted Agent Outbound IP Address Ranges Updating January 1, 2026

The outbound IP address ranges used by Hosted Agents are being updated. The updated ranges are now visible in your Cluster's Networking page, but will not take effect until January 1, 2026. The new, larger ranges provide additional IP address space to support increasing workloads.

If you maintain IP allowlists or firewall rules, please review and update them before January 1 to ensure uninterrupted access.

Have questions or need help? Reach out to us at support@buildkite.com

Daniel

Atom feed

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started for free.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Public pipelines
  3. Test Engine
  4. Package Registries
  5. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  6. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Example pipelines
  5. Plugins
  6. Webinars
  7. Case studies
  8. Events
  9. Migration Services
  10. Comparisons
  11. CI/CD perspectives

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Security
  5. Brand assets
  6. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for MLOps
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025