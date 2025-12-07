  1. Resources
  bktec v2.0.0 - now with dynamic parallelism

We have released a new major version of the Buildkite test engine client (bktec). This version introduces dynamic parallelism, intended to accommodate builds where the number of tests run is variable, for example when predictive test selection is used.

From v2.0.0 bktec can dynamically set command step parallelism to achieve a specified target build duration.

Note on upgrading to bktec v2.x.x sub-command support has been added in this release. Calling bktec without a sub-command is no longer supported, so when upgrading to v2.x.x please update your step definitions.

# < v2.0.0
command: bktec

# >= v2.0.0
command: bktec run

