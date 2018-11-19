  1. Resources
We've just shipped a new beta feature giving you the ability to define your initial build steps using the same pipeline YAML format that you use in source code.

This means that you can now configure trigger steps, block steps with input fields, and plugins independently of your pipeline’s source repository. YAML steps will become the default for all new pipelines once the beta is complete.

yaml-screenshot.png

Head on over to your "Pipeline Settings" page to convert your pipeline to YAML Steps.

You can read more about the feature and give us feedback in the Buildkite Community Forum

Keith

