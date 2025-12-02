Display properties customization

You can now toggle display properties in your test data tables. Turn on/off fields like State, Location, Repository, and Labels so you only surface the context that’s relevant to you and clear out any extra clutter.

Customizable display properties are available in:

The Tests tab for a build or a build's job The Tests view and when viewing saved views in Test Engine The single run view in Test Engine

Saved views have also been updated, allowing your selected display properties to be stored as part of the saved view configuration. This ensures your preferred layout is preserved and shared across your suite.