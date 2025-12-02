  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Display properties customization

Display properties customization

You can now toggle display properties in your test data tables. Turn on/off fields like State, Location, Repository, and Labels so you only surface the context that’s relevant to you and clear out any extra clutter.

Customizable display properties are available in:

  1. The Tests tab for a build or a build's job
  2. The Tests view and when viewing saved views in Test Engine
  3. The single run view in Test Engine

Display properties

Saved views have also been updated, allowing your selected display properties to be stored as part of the saved view configuration. This ensures your preferred layout is preserved and shared across your suite.

Meghan

Atom feed

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started for free.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Public pipelines
  3. Test Engine
  4. Package Registries
  5. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  6. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Example pipelines
  5. Plugins
  6. Webinars
  7. Case studies
  8. Events
  9. Migration Services
  10. Comparisons
  11. CI/CD perspectives

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Security
  5. Brand assets
  6. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for MLOps
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025