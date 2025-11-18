Group executions by location and tag

We're excited to announce that test executions can now be grouped by location and tag! Grouping executions makes it easier to compare related tests side-by-side, helping you quickly spot patterns, outliers, and performance differences. This is especially useful for teams that use tags to classify tests by component, owner, type, cloud provider, or any other custom metadata.

The new grouping functionality is available in three areas of the platform:

In the Tests tab for a build or a build's job (shown below) In the Tests view and when viewing saved views in Test Engine When viewing a particular run in Test Engine

If you're not currently collecting tag metadata for your test executions, read the docs to learn more.