Elastic CI Stack for AWS now available as a Terraform module (Preview)

We're excited to announce our Terraform module for the Elastic CI Stack for AWS is now in Preview!

For teams who prefer infrastructure-as-code with Terraform over CloudFormation, you can now deploy and manage your autoscaling Buildkite agent clusters using familiar Terraform workflows.

This Terraform module supports all the features available in our Elastic CI Stack for AWS:

  • Autoscaling based on agent utilization metrics
  • Support for both Linux and Windows agents
  • Configurable spot and on-demand instances
  • Built-in secrets management via S3 and AWS Secrets Manager
  • Pipeline signing with KMS
  • Scheduled scaling for cost optimization

The module is currently in preview. If you encounter any issues or have feedback, please raise an issue on GitHub or reach out to support@buildkite.com.

Check out Setup with Terraform in our docs, the module's GitHub repository, and our example configurations to get started.

For those who prefer CloudFormation, the Elastic CI Stack for AWS is also available as a CloudFormation Stack.

Joe

