Restrict API token creation for organization members

Organization admins can now restrict organization members from creating new API access tokens, providing better control over API access management across your organization.

This new security setting is available in the Security > API tab of your organization settings. When enabled, only organization administrators will be able to create new API access tokens for the organization.

Key details

All previously created tokens continue to work as expected. This setting only affects the creation of new tokens. Admin exemption: Organization administrators can always create tokens, regardless of this setting.

For more information about API access tokens, see the API access tokens documentation.