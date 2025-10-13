GitHub merge queue integration

Buildkite now has built-in support for GitHub merge queues. You can now opt into creating and canceling builds based on merge_group webhook events from GitHub. These builds are identified as merge queue builds in the Buildkite UI, and build behavior can be customized based on merge queue-specific attributes.

🆕 What’s new

Create builds when a merge group is added to the merge queue: Rather than rely on triggering a build based on unique gh-readonly-queue/* branches, builds can now be triggered in response to a merge_group webhook event.

Rather than rely on triggering a build based on unique branches, builds can now be triggered in response to a webhook event. Optionally cancel in-progress builds when a merge group becomes invalid: Cancel any running builds belonging to a destroyed merge group (e.g. when the merge queue entry is replaced due to a pull request being removed from the queue).

Cancel any running builds belonging to a destroyed merge group (e.g. when the merge queue entry is replaced due to a pull request being removed from the queue). Identify merge queue builds in the Buildkite UI: Merge queue builds are listed separately at the top of the pipeline page, and builds can be filtered by the merge queue they belong to.

Merge queue builds are listed separately at the top of the pipeline page, and builds can be filtered by the merge queue they belong to. Vary pipeline behavior for merge queue builds: Utilize new build conditionals ( build.merge_queue.base_commit , build.merge_queue.base_branch ) and environment variables ( BUILDKITE_MERGE_QUEUE_BASE_COMMIT , BUILDKITE_MERGE_QUEUE_BASE_BRANCH ) to modify the behavior of your pipeline.

Utilize new build conditionals ( , ) and environment variables ( , ) to modify the behavior of your pipeline. Avoid redundant work using if_changed during step uploads: For appropriate merge queue configurations, the agent if_changed attribute can use BUILDKITE_MERGE_QUEUE_BASE_COMMIT to determine which steps to run based on the contents of the pull request – particularly useful for monorepos.

For full details about these features and the interaction between GitHub merge queues and Buildkite see our tutorial or watch the video below: