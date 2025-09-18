Xcode 26 is now available on Hosted Agents for macOS

We've added support for the latest Xcode 26 to our macOS instances, this can be selected with macOS Sequoia (15.6.1) and Tahoe (26).

We encourage everyone who has been testing the Xcode betas and release candidates to move to the release version.

Have questions or need help? Reach out to us at support@buildkite.com

With super fast startup times, clean ephemeral environments for each job, the latest Xcode updates and developer tools ready to go - and now powered by M4 Pro - Buildkite Hosted Agents for macOS are built for fast, reliable CI at scale.