Native support for HTML artifacts

CI tools such as code coverage checks often generate reports in html format allowing developers to see a visual representation of metrics and drill down into specific areas of the code base. These tools often reference assets such as style sheets and javascript files, loaded via relative links. Unfortunately, due to how we authorize access to artifacts, loading these files wouldn't work, resulting in a poorly formatted report with broken links.

Now when you click on an html artifact we authorize access to all artifacts for that job, allowing you to easily use and navigate reports.