Webhook Notifications for Package Registries πͺπ¦
We have added webhook notifications for package registries.
These provide the ability to fire webhook notifications whenever a new package gets created in a registry.
This building block can help trigger more event-based flows in software delivery, for instance triggering vulnerability scanners to run over every newly published package.
Available now for all supported ecosystems in Buildkite Package Registries. To get started checkout our webhook documentation.
Ben
