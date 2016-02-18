  1. Resources
  5. Shell-friendly job environment variables

If you’ve ever needed to re-run a job locally using the same environment variables that were used in a build, we’ve some good news: the Environment tab on each job now shows the values in a shell-friendly format for easy copy and pasting. 📄🐢

1
2
BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER="956"
BUILDKITE_COMMAND="echo \"Oh hai\""

We've also added a “Show export Prefix” button which prefixes each line with bash’s export builtin command, for easily re-running scripts or processes with those values:

1
2
3
$ export BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER="956"
$ export BUILDKITE_COMMAND="echo \"Oh hai\""
$ ./my-script.sh

Happy script debugging! 🕷️

Tim

