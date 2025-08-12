Load isolation of the Agent API

More than 92% of Agent requests now communicate with isolated API servers, reducing the impact of database incidents and protecting them from noisy neighbours. This was part of a commitment we made in January to improve our resilience.

While the vast majority of requests are now isolated, there are some actions you need to take to fully leverage these changes.

Rotate your Agent Registration tokens This includes tokens used for metrics collection or by recent versions of the Kubernetes stack (v0.28.0 onwards)

Ensure you’re running at least version v3.97.0 of the agent

Together, these will ensure all traffic between your agents and our backend is routed to isolated API servers.