  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Load isolation of the Agent API

Load isolation of the Agent API

More than 92% of Agent requests now communicate with isolated API servers, reducing the impact of database incidents and protecting them from noisy neighbours. This was part of a commitment we made in January to improve our resilience.

While the vast majority of requests are now isolated, there are some actions you need to take to fully leverage these changes.

  • Rotate your Agent Registration tokens
    • This includes tokens used for metrics collection or by recent versions of the Kubernetes stack (v0.28.0 onwards)
  • Ensure you’re running at least version v3.97.0 of the agent

Together, these will ensure all traffic between your agents and our backend is routed to isolated API servers.

Patrick

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Public pipelines
  3. Test Engine
  4. Package Registries
  5. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  6. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Example pipelines
  5. Plugins
  6. Webinars
  7. Case studies
  8. Events
  9. Migration Services
  10. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025