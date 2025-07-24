Explore and Launch: New Example Pipelines Now Live π

You can now explore Buildkite with a library of live, working example pipelines! No setup or sign-up required. Itβs the fastest way to see what Buildkite can do, and start building with confidence.

π Public example pipelines are:

Fully interactive and backed by real GitHub repos

Searchable on the Examples Gallery

Integrated directly into the pipeline creation form

Embedded in the YAML steps editor as inline inspiration

Always fresh, thanks to scheduled builds and Algolia-powered syncing

π₯ Why it matters

Starting from scratch in Buildkite used to be like opening a blank cookbook - you had the ingredients, but no idea how to bring them together. Now with real-world examples, you get the full recipe in action! You can explore pipelines that run in real time, show actual build logs, and are easy to fork and modify.

These examples span a wide range of use cases, including:

π» Multiple languages and frameworks

π Dynamic Pipelines

π³ Docker builds

ποΈ Monorepo patterns

π¦ Concurrency groups

π Block steps

πͺ Custom hooks

...and many more!

Whether youβre evaluating Buildkite, onboarding a team, or looking for inspiration, examples give you a fast, safe way to explore whatβs possible.

β Itβs onboarding without the guesswork

β Itβs demos without the setup

β Itβs Buildkite unboxed

πͺ See Example Pipelines in Action

Examples Gallery

Explore the new Examples Gallery, browse the public GitHub repos, and see real pipelines running live on Buildkite.

Examples in Product

This walkthrough shows how easy it is to go from creating a new org to running your first build using examples directly in onboarding, pipeline creation, and the YAML steps editor.

π Available to try out!

Browse the Examples Gallery

See our live Public Pipelines on Buildkite

See our Example Repositories

This feature is now live for all users π

Got an idea for a new example? Let us know or contribute on GitHub.