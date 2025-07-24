Explore and Launch: New Example Pipelines Now Live π
You can now explore Buildkite with a library of live, working example pipelines! No setup or sign-up required. Itβs the fastest way to see what Buildkite can do, and start building with confidence.
π Public example pipelines are:
- Fully interactive and backed by real GitHub repos
- Searchable on the Examples Gallery
- Integrated directly into the pipeline creation form
- Embedded in the YAML steps editor as inline inspiration
- Always fresh, thanks to scheduled builds and Algolia-powered syncing
π₯ Why it matters
Starting from scratch in Buildkite used to be like opening a blank cookbook - you had the ingredients, but no idea how to bring them together. Now with real-world examples, you get the full recipe in action! You can explore pipelines that run in real time, show actual build logs, and are easy to fork and modify.
These examples span a wide range of use cases, including:
- π» Multiple languages and frameworks
- π Dynamic Pipelines
- π³ Docker builds
- ποΈ Monorepo patterns
- π¦ Concurrency groups
- π Block steps
- πͺ Custom hooks
...and many more!
Whether youβre evaluating Buildkite, onboarding a team, or looking for inspiration, examples give you a fast, safe way to explore whatβs possible.
- β Itβs onboarding without the guesswork
- β Itβs demos without the setup
- β Itβs Buildkite unboxed
πͺ See Example Pipelines in Action
Examples Gallery
Explore the new Examples Gallery, browse the public GitHub repos, and see real pipelines running live on Buildkite.
Examples in Product
This walkthrough shows how easy it is to go from creating a new org to running your first build using examples directly in onboarding, pipeline creation, and the YAML steps editor.
π Available to try out!
- Browse the Examples Gallery
- See our live Public Pipelines on Buildkite
- See our Example Repositories
This feature is now live for all users π
Got an idea for a new example? Let us know or contribute on GitHub.
Sarah
Start turning complexity into an advantage
Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.