Vitest Support for JavaScript Test Collector

We're excited to announce Vitest support for our Buildkite JavaScript Test Collector, expanding our test framework coverage for Test Engine.

With Vitest support in the JavaScript Test Collector, you can now:

Collect test results from your Vitest test suites

Track test performance and flakiness over time

Benefit from Test Engine's powerful analytics and insights

Automatically quarantine flaky tests

To begin using the Test Engine with Vitest, follow the instructions in our JavaScript Test Collector documentation.