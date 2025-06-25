The next phase of the build page experience

The new build page has been updated with a bunch of improvements that now make it easier to focus on what matters, move faster through your builds, and tailor the interface to suit how you work. Whether you're reviewing a failed test, scanning logs, or debugging pipeline performance, these updates help streamline the experience across pipelines of all shapes and sizes.

With so many changes landing, we thought why not record a video to walk you through them all.

Key changes

New build header

We've redesigned the build header into a more condensed version—reducing noise on the page, and helping to draw more attention to the things that need actioning: failed steps and annotations. With this revision, the build status is also now always visible regardless of how you've configured the build interface.

Overview tab

There's a new overview tab that contains high-level build information—such as the commit message, build creator, build trigger and much more.

Annotations tab

The annotations have been moved into a top-level tab, making them easier to find and use.

Configurable default view preferences

You can now set a personal default view preference—allowing you to control where you start when opening a build. This can be applied globally or customized per pipeline.

Collapsible sidebar

The sidebar can now be toggled open or closed, giving you more control over the layout when diving into a job or viewing other parts of the build.

Step search in the sidebar

We've added a new search, allowing you to find and jump to steps quickly across your build.

Keyboard shortcuts:

S : Open search box

: Open search box Enter : Open the step

: Open the step Shift+Enter : Focus on step in current step view

Jump to failure

The jump to failure action has moved into the sidebar, making it possible to cycle through failures wherever you are in the build.

Other notable improvements

Log performance: Improved rendering performance and added support for searching within collapsed sections.

Improved rendering performance and added support for searching within collapsed sections. Canvas unblock UX: Clicking an unblock step now opens the unblock dialog directly.

Clicking an unblock step now opens the unblock dialog directly. Smarter canvas focus: For large pipelines that don't fit neatly on the canvas, we now focus on the first failure—or the first step if all steps pass.

For large pipelines that don't fit neatly on the canvas, we now focus on the first failure—or the first step if all steps pass. Canvas zoom constraints: Zoom levels are now constrained to prevent unreadable dependency graphs.

Zoom levels are now constrained to prevent unreadable dependency graphs. Resizable table columns: Table view now supports column resizing for improved readability of long job labels.

Table view now supports column resizing for improved readability of long job labels. Responsive improvements: Improved layout behavior on smaller screens to avoid overlaps and horizontal scrolling.

Thanks again for all the feedback which continues to help us shape each release.