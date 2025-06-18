GitLab.com Commit Status Support

We've added support for GitLab.com commit statuses to Buildkite Pipelines ✅

Buildkite can now send status updates to GitLab for each build state (scheduled, started, running, passed, failed, blocked, canceled, skipped). Status updates appear on commits and merge requests in GitLab. These link back to the corresponding Buildkite builds.

Turn this on today by connecting to GitLab.com:

Then update your favorite pipeline's repository settings page to turn on commit status reporting ✨

For more details, see our GitLab documentation.