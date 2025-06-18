  1. Resources
GitLab.com Commit Status Support

We've added support for GitLab.com commit statuses to Buildkite Pipelines ✅

GitLab.com commit with a commit status from Buildkite

Buildkite can now send status updates to GitLab for each build state (scheduled, started, running, passed, failed, blocked, canceled, skipped). Status updates appear on commits and merge requests in GitLab. These link back to the corresponding Buildkite builds.

Turn this on today by connecting to GitLab.com:

Connect Buildkite to GitLab.com

Then update your favorite pipeline's repository settings page to turn on commit status reporting ✨

Pipeline repository settings for a GitLab pipeline with "Update commit statuses" option

For more details, see our GitLab documentation.

Samuel

