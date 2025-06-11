My Assignments deprecation

  1. Resources
The My Assignments feature is being deprecated and will be removed for all users in the coming week.

Users can continue to review tests owned by their teams using the filtering functionality on the Tests and Flaky tests pages.

As part of this change, the Flaky Summary Mailer will also be updated to show the flakiest tests owned by your team, rather than those that were previously assigned.

Katie

