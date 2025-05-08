Python support for test splitting and auto-quarantining π
Buildkite Test Engine now supports test splitting (smart bin packing for faster CI) and auto-quarantining (automatic detection and isolation of failing tests) for Python PyTest suites.
- β Cut down your critical path time.
- β Keep flaky tests from blocking your pipeline.
- β Spend less time on manual triage.
To get started, install the Test Engine Client to:
- Automatically split tests evenly across parallel jobs.
- Quarantine unstable tests based on customizable heuristics.
For full setup instructions, see the Test Engine docs.
