  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Python support for test splitting and auto-quarantining π

Python support for test splitting and auto-quarantining π

Buildkite Test Engine now supports test splitting (smart bin packing for faster CI) and auto-quarantining (automatic detection and isolation of failing tests) for Python PyTest suites.

  • β Cut down your critical path time.
  • β Keep flaky tests from blocking your pipeline.
  • β Spend less time on manual triage.

Test Splitting comparison between a naive split and one back by data

To get started, install the Test Engine Client to:

  • Automatically split tests evenly across parallel jobs.
  • Quarantine unstable tests based on customizable heuristics.

For full setup instructions, see the Test Engine docs.

Ming

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025