Within Linux Hosted Agents, the Docker binaries have now been updated. These new versions are as follows:

Docker Client -> From 25.0.4 to 27.3.1

Docker Buildx -> From 0.13.0 to 0.22.0

Docker Compose -> From 2.24.7 to 2.31.0