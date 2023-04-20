  1. Resources
Docs home page redesign

We've redesigned the documentation home page to make getting to the content you want easier.

The new design of the documentation home page

Notice:

  • A clearer path to get started for new users.
  • Quick access to popular content for everyone.
  • Links to look up reference data for experienced users.
  • A consistent global navigation to make jumping to the section you want easier.

See Buildkite docs to check it out! ✨

Michael

