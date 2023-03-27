You can now request an OpenID Connect (OIDC) token from the Buildkite Agent 🔑

OIDC tokens are JWTs signed by Buildkite and decode into JSON which includes many attributes like the pipeline slug and the build branch. buildkite-agent oidc request-token will return a token representing the current job that can be exchanged with federated systems to authorize actions like deployments or allow access to context-sensitive information like secrets based on these attributes.

Learn more about OpenID Connect support from the Buildkite Agent