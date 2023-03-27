  1. Resources
OIDC support is now available

You can now request an OpenID Connect (OIDC) token from the Buildkite Agent 🔑

Decoded payload of an OIDC token including many JSON attributes

OIDC tokens are JWTs signed by Buildkite and decode into JSON which includes many attributes like the pipeline slug and the build branch. buildkite-agent oidc request-token will return a token representing the current job that can be exchanged with federated systems to authorize actions like deployments or allow access to context-sensitive information like secrets based on these attributes.

Learn more about OpenID Connect support from the Buildkite Agent

