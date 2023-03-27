  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Signal and signal reason in automatic retry rules

Signal and signal reason in automatic retry rules

Jobs can now be automatically retried based on the signal received by the command process that caused it to exit, in addition to the job's exit code.

This is particularly useful in catching terminated agent hosts, such as you'd see when using EC2 Spot Instances:

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
  - label: "Tests"
    command: "tests.sh"
    retry:
      automatic:
        # Catch cleanly-terminated instances
        - limit: 2
          signal_reason: "agent_stop"
        # Catch timed-out agents
        - limit: 2
          exit_status: -1
          signal_reason: none

Learn more about the new attributes

David

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service