Update: This change has now been completed.

Over the past two years, GitHub, GitLab, and other Git services have updated their default branch names from "master" to "main" – you can read more about the motivation for the change in this statement from the Software Freedom Conservancy.

In line with this change, we will be updating the default branch for newly created pipelines from "master" to "main" from April 1st, 2023. This will not impact existing pipelines.

You can configure a given pipeline's default branch through the user interface, as well as the REST API and GraphQL.

If you would like to retain "master" as the default branch of new pipelines, you may set an organization-level default branch in Pipeline Settings, which will then be used for new pipelines: